February 21, 2018
SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT...:
Russian Twitter Bots Boosted Anti-Islam Activists As Well As Trump (Josh Nathan-Kazis, February 20, 2018, The Forward)
The Russian troll farm indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for interfering in the 2016 election also used its Twitter bots to boost the message of a handful of prominent anti-Muslim extremists, including right-wing Jewish activist Pamela Geller.The Russian-operated bots promoted tweets and articles by Geller, Robert Spencer and Frank Gaffney, all of whom are identified as anti-Muslim extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
