SAVE A BUNK FOR DONALD:





This is a developing story. Israel Police will recommend indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two corruption investigations.





The two cases are the so-called Case 1000 - in which Netanyahu is suspected of accepting lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors in return for advancing their interests - and Case 2000, which alleges that Netanyahu tried to strike a deal that would have provided him with positive coverage in Israel's second largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, in exchange for hurting its free rival, Israel Hayom.





The publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon Mozes, will also be charged, as will Arnon Milchan, who allegedly provided Netanyahu with gifts. Netanyahu will address the public in a live broadcast at 8:45 P.M.