ROLLING UP THE NOOSE:

Even among some of Donald Trump's allies, there is a sense of astonishment at the White House's handling of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. "It's like no one took down the Gambino family," Steve Bannon told Chris Whipple in a book adaptation the Hive published this week. "Mueller's doing a roll-up just like he did with the Gambinos. [Paul] Manafort's the caporegime, right? And [Rick] Gates is a made man!" Indeed, Mueller, who led the F.B.I. takedown of the infamous crime family in the early 1990s, famously cutting a deal with Sammy the Bull to flip on mob boss John Gotti, appears to be executing what some have called a "Gambino-style roll-up."