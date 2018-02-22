RINSING RUBLES:

Prosecutors say that more than $75 million flowed through offshore accounts controlled by Manafort. Manafort, with Gates's help, laundered more than $30 million in income that he had concealed from the U.S. Treasury Department and Justice Department, they said. Gates collected about $3 million in income that he, too, concealed, they said.





"Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work," the new indictment said. "From approximately 2006 through the present, Manafort and Gates engaged in a scheme to hide income from United States authorities, while enjoying the use of the money."