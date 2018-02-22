February 22, 2018
RINSING RUBLES:
Mueller Adds Tax, Bank Fraud Charges Against Manafort, Gates (David Voreacos and Andrew M Harris, February 22, 2018, Bloomberg)
Prosecutors say that more than $75 million flowed through offshore accounts controlled by Manafort. Manafort, with Gates's help, laundered more than $30 million in income that he had concealed from the U.S. Treasury Department and Justice Department, they said. Gates collected about $3 million in income that he, too, concealed, they said."Manafort and Gates generated tens of millions of dollars in income as a result of their Ukraine work," the new indictment said. "From approximately 2006 through the present, Manafort and Gates engaged in a scheme to hide income from United States authorities, while enjoying the use of the money."
How money laundering works in real estate (Philip Bump January 4, 2018, Washington Post)
"You realize where this is going," Bannon reportedly told Wolff. "This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to f--ing Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner. ... It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner s---." [...]Real estate, it seems, is central to the charge Bannon made, given the involvement of Kushner and Trump Jr. in the industry. In light of that, we contacted Chris Quick, a retired FBI special agent who specialized in financial crimes and now runs a private investigative firm in South Carolina. He walked us through how money laundering works in the real-estate industry and how others may be implicated in that criminal activity."With any money laundering, you're trying to make the illegally gotten money look legitimate," Quick said. "So in the simplest terms, if you have real estate, you're going to buy a piece of property with the illegal funds, hang on to it -- or have rental income from it, so that rental income is legitimate -- and eventually when you sell the real estate, you get your proceeds out of it and by all accounts it appears to be a legitimate transaction." According to U.S. law, any financial transaction of more than $10,000 involving illegal funds counts as money laundering.
Is Money-Laundering the Real Trump Kompromat? (DAVID A. GRAHAM JAN 19, 2018, The Atlantic)
Perhaps the most interesting thread is Simpson's suggestion that the Trump Organization could have been used by Russians to launder money--an arrangement that would have both allowed Kremlin-linked figures to scrub cash and would have created possible blackmail material over the now-president, since the Russian government would be aware that a crime had been committed."I've felt all along in the Russia investigation that the most important issues were those that had the potential of exerting a continuing influence over the administration and over U.S. policy," Representative Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told me Friday. "And if the Russians were laundering money through the Trump Organization, the Russians would know it, the president would know it, and that could be very powerful leverage."
