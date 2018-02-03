February 3, 2018
RELAX, YOU'RE ABOVE THE MASON-DIXON LINE:
Connecticut paper claps back at Rhode Island paper's dis (AP, 2/02/18)
The biggest newspapers in Connecticut and Rhode Island are feuding over which state is worse.The Hartford Courant in Connecticut wrote a scathing editorial after The Providence Journal in Rhode Island published an editorial calling its New England neighbor struggling, and blasting its business climate as enormously difficult.
Of course, they're inferior to New England, but that's too high a bar.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2018 8:21 AM
« NO ONE EXPECTS THEM TO ACKNOWLEDGE THEIR ERROR JUST BECAUSE NUNES PROVED IT: | Main | THANKS, DONALD!: »