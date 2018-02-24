February 24, 2018
RACIST-IN-CHIEF:
Trump Recites Inflammatory, Anti-immigrant 'Snake' Song (Agence France-Presse, 2/23/18)
They did bury the lede though: "Donald Manages to Reads Something"U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday recited the lyrics of a song seen as anti-immigration called "The Snake" to drive home his point about restricting immigration -- an inflammatory move that harkened back to his days on the campaign trail. [...["Trump's snake story is vicious, disgraceful, utterly racist and profoundly un-American," tweeted Steve Schmidt, a former campaign aide for president George W Bush.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 24, 2018 6:38 AM
