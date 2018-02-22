PORTRAIT IN COURAGE:

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) brought up a concept that would allow police to temporarily seize a gun-owner's weapons, Stoneman Douglas student Ryan Deitsch told him, "that feels like the first step of a 5k run."





"This issue will take more than a 5k run," Rubio answered.





Judging by their applause and boos, what the heartbroken parents and classmates of the victims wanted was a commitment to more-immediate action. They wanted a clear directive that guarantees children won't ever fear being murdered in their school's halls.





Many asked Rubio, who has recently become the face of lawmakers' inaction on stricter gun regulations, questions they felt should have clear-cut answers seven days after one of the nation's worst school shootings.





"Look at me and tell me guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in the school this week," Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Jaime in the shooting, told Rubio. She had been running down the hallway when she was shot in the back, Guttenberg said.





"Were guns the factor in the hunting of our kids?" Guttenberg asked.





"Of course they were," Rubio responded. But he said a "better answer" than banning assault weapons is to "make sure that dangerous criminals, people that are deranged cannot buy any gun of any kind."





Rubio said he would support a law that makes it illegal for 18-year-olds to purchase rifles, as well as the banning of bump stocks and expanded background checks. He said he pushed for a $50-million-a-year threat-assessment fund so states could identify people who could potentially commit mass shootings, and stop them.





Rubio also said he's reconsidered his position on magazine-clip size limits, saying that they might not help prevent a shooting, but could lower the number of lives lost in one.



