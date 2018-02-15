PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

In July of 2008, the average U.S. price of regular gasoline was $4.062. As usual, global hysteria followed. And as usual, I was unperturbed. So unperturbed, in fact, that I made the following bet with Tyler Cowen and David Balan:

I will bet $100, even odds, that the U.S. price of gas (including taxes) in the first week of January, 2018 will be $3.00 or less in 2008 dollars.





A subsequent clarification specified that the bet was on the price of regular gasoline.





Today, the January CPI arrived, allowing us to finally resolve this ten-year bet. In 2008, the US CPI stood at 215.3. In the third quarter of 2017, it hit 244.7. Since then, there has been further inflation of 0.3%, bringing us to 245.3, for a grand total of 13.9% inflation during this period. For me to win, then, the average price of regular gasoline in January 2017 must be less than $3.417.





So where are we now? In January of 2018, the average price was a mere $2.555. I have therefore won this bet by a margin of over 25%.