The program began in 2012 as a partnership between New Orleans Police and Palantir Technologies, a data-mining firm founded with seed money from the CIA's venture capital firm. According to interviews and documents obtained by The Verge, the initiative was essentially a predictive policing program, similar to the "heat list" in Chicago that purports to predict which people are likely drivers or victims of violence.





The partnership has been extended three times, with the third extension scheduled to expire on February 21st, 2018. The city of New Orleans and Palantir have not responded to questions about the program's current status.





Predictive policing technology has proven highly controversial wherever it is implemented, but in New Orleans, the program escaped public notice, partly because Palantir established it as a philanthropic relationship with the city through Mayor Mitch Landrieu's signature NOLA For Life program. Thanks to its philanthropic status, as well as New Orleans' "strong mayor" model of government, the agreement never passed through a public procurement process.