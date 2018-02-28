February 28, 2018
AL WHO?
Palantir deployed a predictive policing system in New Orleans that even city council members don't know about (Ali Winston Feb 27, 2018, The Verge)
The program began in 2012 as a partnership between New Orleans Police and Palantir Technologies, a data-mining firm founded with seed money from the CIA's venture capital firm. According to interviews and documents obtained by The Verge, the initiative was essentially a predictive policing program, similar to the "heat list" in Chicago that purports to predict which people are likely drivers or victims of violence.The partnership has been extended three times, with the third extension scheduled to expire on February 21st, 2018. The city of New Orleans and Palantir have not responded to questions about the program's current status.Predictive policing technology has proven highly controversial wherever it is implemented, but in New Orleans, the program escaped public notice, partly because Palantir established it as a philanthropic relationship with the city through Mayor Mitch Landrieu's signature NOLA For Life program. Thanks to its philanthropic status, as well as New Orleans' "strong mayor" model of government, the agreement never passed through a public procurement process.
"NO ONE IN NEW ORLEANS EVEN KNOWS ABOUT THIS, TO MY KNOWLEDGE."In fact, key city council members and attorneys contacted by The Verge had no idea that the city had any sort of relationship with Palantir, nor were they aware that Palantir used its program in New Orleans to market its services to another law enforcement agency for a multimillion-dollar contract.
Even James Carville, the political operative instrumental in bringing about Palantir's collaboration with NOPD, said that the program was not public knowledge. "No one in New Orleans even knows about this, to my knowledge," Carville said.More than half a decade after the partnership with New Orleans began, Palantir has patented at least one crime-forecasting system and has sold similar software to foreign intelligence services for predicting the likelihood of individuals to commit terrorism.Even within the law enforcement community, there are concerns about the potential civil liberties implications of the sort of individualized prediction Palantir developed in New Orleans, and whether it's appropriate for the American criminal justice system."They're creating a target list, but we're not going after Al Qaeda in Syria," said a former law enforcement official who has observed Palantir's work first-hand as well as the company's sales pitches for predictive policing.
157 people were murdered in New Orleans last year, none by Al qaeda.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2018 3:45 AM