February 23, 2018
ONE GUILTY PLEA AFTER ANOTHER:
Rick Gates, Trump Campaign Aide, to Plead Guilty in Mueller Inquiry and Cooperate (MARK MAZZETTI and MAGGIE HABERMAN, FEB. 23, 2018
The deal comes as the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, has been raising pressure on Mr. Gates and Mr. Manafort with dozens of new charges of money laundering and bank fraud that were unsealed on Thursday. Mr. Mueller first indicted both men in October, and both pleaded not guilty.
