February 12, 2018
OH, BEAUREGARD...:
Sessions Praises Sheriffs For Upholding 'Anglo-American Heritage' Of Policing (Cristina Cabrera, February 12, 2018, TPM)
"The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement," Sessions said. "We must never erode this historic office."Sessions' phrasing deviated from his prepared remarks as published by the Justice Department, where the line was "The Sheriff is a critical part of our legal heritage."
Even his staff can't hold back his racism.
