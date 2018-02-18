OF LOVE AND HATE:





When mass protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin erupted in Moscow in December 2011, Putin made clear who he thought was really behind them: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.





With the protesters accusing Putin of having rigged recent elections, the Russian leader pointed an angry finger at Clinton, who had issued a statement sharply critical of the voting results. "She said they were dishonest and unfair," Putin fumed in public remarks, saying that Clinton gave "a signal" to demonstrators working "with the support of the U.S. State Department" to undermine his power. "We need to safeguard ourselves from this interference in our internal affairs," Putin declared.





Five years later, Putin may be seeking revenge against Clinton. At least that's the implication of the view among some cybersecurity experts that Russia was behind the recent hack of the Democratic National Committee's email server, which has sowed confusion and dissent at the Democratic National Convention and undercut Clinton's goal of party unity.





While Donald Trump's budding bromance with Vladimir Putin is well known -- the two men have exchanged admiring words about each other and called for improved relations between Washington and Moscow -- Putin's hostility towards Clinton draws less attention.





Former U.S. officials who worked on Russia policy with Clinton say that Putin was personally stung by Clinton's December 2011 condemnation of Russia's parliamentary elections, and had his anger communicated directly to President Barack Obama. They say Putin and his advisers are also keenly aware that, even as she executed Obama's "reset" policy with Russia, Clinton took a harder line toward Moscow than others in the administration. And they say Putin sees Clinton as a forceful proponent of "regime change" policies that the Russian leader considers a grave threat to his own survival.