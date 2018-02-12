February 12, 2018
NO ONE WANTS TO BE THIS MASSACRES BOB BORK:
Top Justice Department official Brand quit partly over fear she might be asked to oversee Russia probe (JULIA AINSLEY, 2/12/18, NBC News)
The Justice Department's No. 3 attorney had been unhappy with her job for months before the department announced her departure on Friday, according to multiple sources close to Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand.Brand grew frustrated by vacancies at the department and feared she would be asked to oversee the Russia investigation, the sources said.
