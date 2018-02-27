NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

"Something has changed with the way that strains of intolerance have moved from the shadows and seeped into the mainstream," said Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO. "And then not being called out by people at the highest levels of authority in a way that happened before."





One of the reasons such vitriol has reached a new plateau of public discourse, Greenblatt said, is that it's frequently disseminated by US President Donald Trump on social media.





"I think what's new is today we have a situation where literally the presidential Twitter account is retweeting memes that originate on sub-reddits that are developed by some of the worst segments of society," Greenblatt went on. "The president's retweeting of white supremacists and anti-Semitic memes during the campaign and, more recently, sharing tweets from a UK racist group -- those are alarming. Those tweets and rhetoric have emboldened and given encouragement to the worst anti-Semites and bigots."