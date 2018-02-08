February 8, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
White House officials knew about Porter's abuse allegations and scrambled to protect him (Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak and Dan Merica, February 7, 2018, CNN)
Porter's ex-wives detailed the allegations to the FBI over the course of a routine background check, they told CNN's MJ Lee on Wednesday. A year into the administration, Porter does not hold a security clearance.By early fall, it was widely known among Trump's top aides -- including chief of staff John Kelly -- both that Porter was facing troubles in obtaining the clearance and that his ex-wives claimed he had abused them. No action was taken to remove him from the staff.Instead, Kelly and others oversaw an elevation in Porter's standing. He was one of a handful of aides who helped draft last week's State of the Union address. He traveled instead of Kelly to the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.
