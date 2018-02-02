NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

On Thursday, Joe Arpaio, the contentious former sheriff who is running for a Senate seat in Arizona, took to Twitter to clarify news reports circulating about an interview he did with an anti-Semitic publication known for attempting to sow doubt about the Holocaust.





"It was brought to my attention I gave interview to publication that supports antisemitism," Arpaio, a Republican, wrote about his latest interview with the American Free Press, which occurred in January. "I was unaware and don't support that view point."





But it was at least Arpaio's fifth interview with the weekly, which traffics in stories like "Meet The Man Who Invented The Holocaust," about Nobel Peace Prize-winning author and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.