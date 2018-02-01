NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is a fan-favorite of the conspiracy-minded right, defended the racist troll he invited to Tuesday's State of the Union on Fox Business Network by saying "he's not a holocaust denier" -- even though he is literally a holocaust denier. [...]





[G]aetz's claim that Johnson isn't a holocaust denier is entirely false, and he is very "guilty of the things" people accuse him of being. The self-declared "journalist" -- he's not -- has a history of repeatedly using the n-word on Twitter, a site he is now banned from after asking his followers for money to help him "take out" a leading Black Lives Matter activist.





From there, his history somehow gets worse.





Johnson has explicitly denied the fact that Nazi Germany killed millions of Jews in the Holocaust, outlining his thoughts on the genocide when asked on a Reddit AMA for comment on "the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ [Jewish Question]":





"I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a ware crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving."





When answering the bit about the "Jewish Question" -- which is an alt-right term referencing the conspiracy theory that Jews control the world -- Johnson said, "I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I'm pro-ethno state, generally."