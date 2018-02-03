February 3, 2018
NO ONE EXPECTS THEM TO ACKNOWLEDGE THEIR ERROR JUST BECAUSE NUNES PROVED IT:
This is @KimStrassel promising to correct a column in which she alleged that the whole Russia investigation stemmed from the dossier if the Papadopoulos connection were corroborated.— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) February 2, 2018
Nunes corroborated it.
Now, crickets. https://t.co/k18sYvkUjp
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2018 8:20 AM
