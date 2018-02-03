February 3, 2018

NO ONE EXPECTS THEM TO ACKNOWLEDGE THEIR ERROR JUST BECAUSE NUNES PROVED IT:


Posted by at February 3, 2018 8:20 AM

  

« WHILE WE'VE BEEN CREDITING MAGGIE HABERMAN'S COMIC CHOPS...: | Main | RELAX, YOU'RE ABOVE THE MASON-DIXON LINE: »