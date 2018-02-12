LORD, PREPARE ME:





To understand the effects of having a sanctuary policy, we statistically match counties based on a broad range of demographic characteristics and then compare sanctuary counties to nonsanctuary counties to better understand the effects that sanctuary policies have on a local jurisdiction.





The data are clear: Crime is statistically significantly lower in sanctuary counties compared to nonsanctuary counties. Moreover, economies are stronger in sanctuary counties--from higher median household income, less poverty, and less reliance on public assistance to higher labor force participation, higher employment-to-population ratios, and lower unemployment.





Among the main findings:





There are, on average, 35.5 fewer crimes committed per 10,000 people in sanctuary counties compared to nonsanctuary counties.





Median household annual income is, on average, $4,353 higher in sanctuary counties compared to nonsanctuary counties.





The poverty rate is 2.3 percent lower, on average, in sanctuary counties compared to nonsanctuary counties.





Unemployment is, on average, 1.1 percent lower in sanctuary counties compared to nonsanctuary counties.





While the results hold true across sanctuary jurisdictions, the sanctuary counties with the smallest populations see the most pronounced effects.





Altogether, the data suggest that when local law enforcement focuses on keeping communities safe, rather than becoming entangled in federal immigration enforcement efforts, communities are safer and community members stay more engaged in the local economy. This in turn brings benefits to individual households, communities, counties, and the economy as a whole.