LITTLE FINGERS. BIG LIES:

This is the autopsy of a lie.





On the night of Nov. 18, Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez was found dying on the side of an interstate in West Texas. There were immediate signs it had been an accident. Martinez's partner, Stephen Garland (who suffered a head injury and doesn't recall the incident), had radioed for help, saying he thought he ran into a culvert.





But President Trump and his allies saw an opportunity to whip up anti-immigrant fervor. At a Cabinet meeting Nov. 20, Trump announced, with cameras rolling, that "we lost a Border Patrol officer just yesterday, and another one was brutally beaten and badly, badly hurt. . . . We're going to have the wall." He also issued a similar tweet.





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, offered a reward "to help solve this murder" and to "help us catch this killer."





Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) declared the incident "a stark reminder of the ongoing threat that an unsecure border poses."





And then there was Fox News, reporting that "a border patrol agent was brutally murdered" and going with the headline "Border Patrol agent appeared to be ambushed by illegal immigrants, bashed with rocks before death." Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported that Martinez was "attacked at the border in the most gruesome possible way."





The FBI swung into action, mobilizing 37 field offices, and this week it announced its findings. Although the investigation "has not conclusively determined" what happened, "none of the more than 650 interviews completed, locations searched, or evidence collected and analyzed have produced evidence that would support the existence of a scuffle, altercation, or attack on November 18, 2017."