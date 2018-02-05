February 5, 2018
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Nunes: Fine, the FBI Didn't Lie, But Its Font Was Too Small (Jonathan Chait, 2/05/18, New York)
As the [Post's] Ellen Nakashima reported, the application to wiretap Page did disclose that one of the sources of intelligence to generate suspicion that Page might be acting illegally came from a political source. It was mentioned in a footnote on the FISA application. Nunes was asked about this on Fox & Friends. He did not deny the point. Instead he insisted that it wasn't good enough because the disclosure was merely a footnote.
