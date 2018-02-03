KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Gaetz, speaking on the Fox Business Network, also denied that Johnson had denied the Holocaust.





"Some of the claims against Mr. Johnson are not accurate," he said in an interview captured by Mediaite. "He's not a Holocaust denier, he's not a white supremacist. Those are unfortunate characterizations of him, but I did not know he was as perhaps as infamous and controversial as he was when he came by to my office. ... He was a polite and just entirely appropriate guest I thought."





Johnson denied the Holocaust in an "Ask Reddit" session from January 2017. (The sub-Reddit that hosted the session, "altright," has since been banned by Reddit because its members practiced "doxxing," publishing personal information about enemies -- a practice that Johnson has indulged and which contributed to his notoriety. The exchange has been captured elsewhere, including here at the Little Green Footballs blog.) He also praised Holocaust deniers like David Irving and David Cole.





Asked about the "Jewish Question" and the Holocaust, Johnson replied, "I do not and never have believed the 6 million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a war crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving." He added: "But I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I'm pro-ethno state, generally."