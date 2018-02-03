February 3, 2018
JUST EARNED AN OAK LEAF CLUSTER TO GO WITH THAT HONOR:
Kashyap Patel, Main Author of Secret Memo, Is No Stranger to Quarrels (KATIE ROGERS and MATTHEW ROSENBERG, FEB. 2, 2018, Washington Post)
As a lawyer in Florida, Mr. Patel, 37, entered and then dropped out of a charity bachelor auction featuring some colleagues after a blogger pointed out that his license to practice in the state appeared out of date. In 2016, as a counterterrorism prosecutor for the Justice Department, he was berated by a federal judge who then issued an "Order on Ineptitude" directed at the entire agency.
