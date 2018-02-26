IT'S THE TERROR OF KNOWING:

Reuters has found new information about Manafort's handling of the loan and its potential link to the bankruptcies as Special Counsel Robert Mueller seeks to pressure Manafort to cooperate with his investigation into Trump's campaign team and possible collusion with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.





At issue is whether the failure to disclose a loan from a lender that was also the main creditor in the California bankruptcy cases represented an illegal concealment of material information.





Reuters has also learned that over the past several months Mueller has begun focusing on Jeffrey Yohai, Manafort's former son-in-law and his partner in four California property deals that failed and were placed in bankruptcy, as a potentially valuable witness in his probe.





Last week Mueller filed new criminal charges against Manafort and Rick Gates, a former business partner who served as Trump's deputy campaign manager. The California bankruptcies might be yet another avenue of inquiry for Mueller's team, said Frank Figliuzzi, who was assistant director of counterintelligence for the Federal Bureau of Investigation under Mueller until 2012.





"It's all about increasing pressure on Manafort to cooperate," he said