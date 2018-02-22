February 22, 2018
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:
14 major milestones along the brief history of 3D printing (Luke Dohrmel, 2/22/18, Digital Trends)
3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies of the 21st century. Giving everyone from engineers and doctors to DIY enthusiasts and small business owners the ability to transform virtual ideas into physical objects, it promises to change life as we know it.If you don't know your laser sintering from your Shapeways or your bioprinting from your RepRaps, read on. These are the milestones we've passed so far on the road to making 3D printing a reality!
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 22, 2018 8:11 PM