IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE...:

February 1, 2018

Working, Beating Hearts Will Soon Be 3D-Printed From Patients' Own Cells (ADELE PETERS, 2/01/18, Fast Company)

Inside a lab that will open in a couple of months in Chicago, a biotech startup will soon begin perfecting the process of 3D-printing human hearts that could eventually be used in transplants.

"What this is set up to do is to make a patient-specific, fully functioning heart that's viable for transplant, using the patient's own cells," says Stephen Morris, founding partner and CEO of the startup, Biolife4D.

Posted by at February 1, 2018 3:26 AM

  

