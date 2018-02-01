February 1, 2018
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE...:
Working, Beating Hearts Will Soon Be 3D-Printed From Patients' Own Cells (ADELE PETERS, 2/01/18, Fast Company)
Inside a lab that will open in a couple of months in Chicago, a biotech startup will soon begin perfecting the process of 3D-printing human hearts that could eventually be used in transplants."What this is set up to do is to make a patient-specific, fully functioning heart that's viable for transplant, using the patient's own cells," says Stephen Morris, founding partner and CEO of the startup, Biolife4D.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2018 3:26 AM