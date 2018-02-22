IMAGINE IF THE dEEP sTATE WEREN'T CONTAINING THE DAMAGE:





Presidents Day was not kind to Trump. Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting continued to shame him, and Trump shamed himself by golfing just miles away from where one of the teenagers slain in the tragedy was being put to rest.





But worse than that for Trump's fragile ego was the fact that a national organization of political scientists announced that Trump had been ranked the worst president of all time in their survey of experts, which included Republicans.





On Tuesday morning, Trump responded with a Twitter meltdown in which he took repeated shotsat President Obama, who was ranked first among living presidents, and lied his way through a raft of issues that are getting under his skin.