IF THEY WANTED FIRST-RATE WORK THEY'D HIRE FUSION AND ORBIS:

Few people in or close to the White House have any idea what Michael Roman does all day.





Officially, Roman works as a special assistant to the president and director of special projects and research, a vague title that reveals almost nothing. He earns $115,000 a year for this work, according to White House salary records, and keeps an office inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.





He reports to White House counsel Don McGahn, who represented the conservative Koch network as a lawyer during the period when Roman was working for the Kochs' Freedom Partners group as head of research -- a $269,000-a-year job that involved tracking the activities of Democratic political organizers and donors.





Roman, whose 25-person intelligence-gathering unit was officially disbanded by the Kochs in 2016, was hired by Donald Trump's campaign to oversee poll-watching in the final weeks before the election and was among a handful of unannounced hires who quietly joined the White House soon after Trump's inauguration.





He's not involved in the kind of advance work that researchers hired by previous administrations have handled, according to interviews with half a dozen current and former White House officials and advisers.