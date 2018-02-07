IF A STRANGE ENEMY SHOULD DARE TO PROFANE:

A federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld a $25 million settlement Tuesday to students of the now-defunct Trump University, who said they were charged up to $35,000 and promised the secrets of real estate success but were given little more than sales pitches to take more seminars.





The settlement of two class-action suits and a third suit by the state of New York against Donald Trump's school was reached six weeks after the 2016 presidential election and was approved by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel of San Diego.





President Trump has agreed to pay the settlement, but after Curiel refused to dismiss the suit in July 2016, Trump, as a candidate, called the Indiana-born judge a "hater" and a Mexican who was biased against him because of his plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. [...]



