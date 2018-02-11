February 11, 2018
I WANT TO GO TO THERE:
Beer Cheese Buttermilk Biscuits (Garden & Gun, January 17, 2018)
INGREDIENTS2 cups flour1 tbsp. baking powder12 tbsps. (1½ sticks) cold, unsalted butter, diced½ cup cold buttermilk, shaken2 eggs, one reserved for egg wash4 oz. beer cheese, room temperature1 tbsp. waterPREPARATIONPreheat oven to 425°F.Put the flour and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with dough hooks. With the mixer set on low, add in the butter and mix until the butter is broken up into little balls.Whisk the buttermilk, one egg, and beer cheese in a measuring cup. Add it to the flour and butter mixture, still mixing on low speed.Once mixed together, remove the dough from the bowl and knead it on a floured board. Roll the dough out into a 10 x 5-inch rectangle. The dough should be around ½-inch thick. With a sharp, floured knife, cut the dough lengthwise in half and then across in quarters, making 8 rough rectangles.Separate the second egg, place the white in a small dish, and add the water to make an egg wash. Arrange the rectangles on a baking sheet and brush the tops with the egg wash. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until brown and somewhat puffy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 11, 2018 9:07 AM
