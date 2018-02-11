February 11, 2018

I WANT TO GO TO THERE:

Beer Cheese Buttermilk Biscuits (Garden & Gun, January 17, 2018)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

12 tbsps. (1½ sticks) cold, unsalted butter, diced

½ cup cold buttermilk, shaken

2 eggs, one reserved for egg wash

4 oz. beer cheese, room temperature

1 tbsp. water

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Put the flour and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with dough hooks. With the mixer set on low, add in the butter and mix until the butter is broken up into little balls.

Whisk the butter­milk, one egg, and beer cheese in a measuring cup. Add it to the flour and butter mixture, still mixing on low speed.

Once mixed together, remove the dough from the bowl and knead it on a floured board. Roll the dough out into a 10 x 5-inch rectan­gle. The dough should be around ½-inch thick. With a sharp, floured knife, cut the dough lengthwise in half and then across in quarters, making 8 rough rectangles.

Separate the second egg, place the white in a small dish, and add the water to make an egg wash. Arrange the rectangles on a baking sheet and brush the tops with the egg wash. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until brown and somewhat puffy.

