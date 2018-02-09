February 9, 2018
HOLDING MEN RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TREATMENT OF WOMEN...:
A second White House aide has resigned amid past domestic abuse allegations, which he denies (Washington Post, February 9, 2018)
The abrupt departure of speechwriter David Sorensen comes after his former wife claimed that he was violent and emotionally abusive during their turbulent two-and-a-half-year marriage -- allegations that he vehemently denied.
..is just a way to attack Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 9, 2018 7:47 PM