February 6, 2018
HE'D HAVE TO MOVE HIS LIPS:
Trump's Lawyers Want Him to Refuse an Interview in Russia Inquiry (MICHAEL S. SCHMIDT and MAGGIE HABERMAN, FEB. 5, 2018, NY times)
Sublime.Lawyers for President Trump have advised him against sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to four people briefed on the matter, raising the specter of a monthslong court battle over whether the president must answer questions under oath.His lawyers are concerned that the president, who has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, could be charged with lying to investigators.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2018 3:20 AM