February 24, 2018

HECK, NONE OF THEM ARE CLEARED TO SEE IT:

Lawyer for Susan Rice: Obama administration 'justifiably concerned' about sharing intel with Trump team (KYLE CHENEY, 02/23/2018, Politico)

A lawyer for President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, told Congress late Friday that the outgoing administration was fearful of sharing classified intelligence with members of the incoming Trump team, especially Rice's successor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

