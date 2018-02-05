February 5, 2018
HEAT BREEDS LASSITUDE:
5 charts show why the South is the least healthy region in the US (Jay Maddock, February 5, 2018, The Conversation)
According to the United Health Foundation, these states rated as the most and least healthy in the nation in 2017.
|Top 10
|Bottom 10
|1. Massachusetts
|41. Georgia
|2. Hawaii
|42. Kentucky
|3. Vermont
|43. Oklahoma
|4. Utah
|44. South Carolina
|5. Connecticut
|45. Tennessee
|6. Minnesota
|46. West Virginia
|7. Colorado
|47. Alabama
|8. New Hampshire
|48. Arkansas
|9. Washington
|49. Louisiana
|10. New York
|50. Mississippi
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 5, 2018 12:40 PM