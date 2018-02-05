February 5, 2018

HEAT BREEDS LASSITUDE:

5 charts show why the South is the least healthy region in the US (Jay Maddock, February 5, 2018, The Conversation) 

Top 10Bottom 10
1. Massachusetts41. Georgia
2. Hawaii42. Kentucky
3. Vermont43. Oklahoma
4. Utah44. South Carolina
5. Connecticut45. Tennessee
6. Minnesota46. West Virginia
7. Colorado47. Alabama
8. New Hampshire48. Arkansas
9. Washington49. Louisiana
10. New York50. Mississippi


