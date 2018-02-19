GREATEST WAR EVER:

February 19, 2018

IS claims responsibility for church shooting in Russia (Times of Israel, 2/19/18)

 The Islamic State terror group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.

At least five people were killed and four wounded when a gunman opened fire with a hunting rifle on people leaving a Sunday service at a Russian Orthodox church in the Dagestan city of Kizlyar.

