February 19, 2018
GREATEST WAR EVER:
IS claims responsibility for church shooting in Russia (Times of Israel, 2/19/18)
The Islamic State terror group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.At least five people were killed and four wounded when a gunman opened fire with a hunting rifle on people leaving a Sunday service at a Russian Orthodox church in the Dagestan city of Kizlyar.
