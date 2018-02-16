February 16, 2018
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Prominent jihadist commander killed by rival Syria rebels (Middle East Online, 2/16/18)
Fighters from the Islamist Nureddine al-Zinki rebel group "fired on a car as it was crossing one of their checkpoints in the village of Al-Huta after midnight," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said."Abu Ayman al-Masri, a top commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was in the car and was killed," the Britain-based war monitor said. [...]HTS is dominated by members of Al-Qaeda's onetime Syria affiliate, Al-Nusra Front.According to the Observatory, Masri was in charge of education services for foreign members of the organisation.He had previously served as a military trainer for new recruits."Abu Ayman was a member of Al-Qaeda international," the Observatory said, adding that he had fought with the organisation in Afghanistan.
