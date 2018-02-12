February 12, 2018
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Minister: Russia won't abide Iran's presence in Syria for long (Times of Israel, 2/12/18)
Housing Minister Yoav Galant, a member of the high-level security cabinet, cautiously predicts Moscow will ultimately seek to uproot the growing Iranian military presence in Syria. [...]"As for the Russians, they served for a certain time as 'boots on the ground,' a player in the field who is doing the dirty work.
Russians killed in clash with U.S.-led forces in Syria, say associates (Maria Tsvetkova, 2/12/18, Reuters)
Russian fighters were among those killed when U.S.-led coalition forces clashed with pro-government forces in Syria this month, former associates of the dead said on Monday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2018 4:11 PM