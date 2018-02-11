GREATEST WAR EVER:





In a rare public expression of support for Israel by a radical Islamist figure in Syria, a former leader in al-Qaeda's Syrian militia on Saturday welcomed Israeli airstrikes against Syrian and Iranian targets in the country after an Iranian drone infiltrated Israeli airspace, and called on the Jewish state to quickly "uproot" Iran from its northern neighbor. [...]





Hamwi was a founder of the Nusra Front in 2012. In July 2015, the jihadist group said it dismissed him for not falling in line with the group's internal politics.





He is now reportedly affiliated with the hardline Islamist group Ahrar il-Sham.