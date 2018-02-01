February 1, 2018
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Reports: Israel bombed Islamic State positions in southern Syria (JUDAH ARI GROSS, 1 February 2018, 7Times of Israel)
Syrian media reported that Israel targeted several positions belonging to an Islamic State group affiliate in southern Syrian on Thursday.The alleged airstrikes were said to have taken place during an offensive by rebel groups against the Islamic State-affiliated group, known as the Khalid ibn al-Walid Army, in the area around the city of Daraa.
