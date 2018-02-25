February 25, 2018
FRACTURED RIGHTWING FAIRY TALES:
Utah teacher shoots herself in the leg while at school (Michele Richinick, 9/12/14, MSNBC)
A teacher in Utah accidentally shot herself in the leg Thursday inside an elementary school building.Just before 9 a.m., Michelle Ferguson-Montgomery accidentally discharged her gun while using a faculty restroom at Westbrook Elementary School in Taylorsville, the principal said in a letter to students' parents. The incident occurred before school hours, and no children nor staff were present. The teacher was in legal possession of her gun on school property.
Michael Piemonte was attending a concealed-carry class with his wife Alison in central Ohio's Fairfield County over the weekend. Such classes are required for anyone wanting carry a concealed weapon in the state.There were 29 students in the lecture-type class, Piemonte said. He was sitting in the front row.While the instructor was demonstrating a self-defense techniques, the gun went off.
Philando Castile Was a Role Model to Hundreds of Kids, Colleagues Say (MELISSA CHAN July 7, 2016, time)
Colleagues and parents on Thursday remembered Philando Castile as an ambitious man who served as a role model for hundreds of children before he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Minnesota.
Idaho State University teacher accidentally shoots self in class (CBS News, 9/14/14)
An Idaho State University instructor was wounded in the foot after a concealed handgun in the person's pocket discharged during a chemistry lab session with students in the room, school officials said.
