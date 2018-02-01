FLAGGING RATINGS:





Barack Obama had just more than 48 million total viewers for his first SOTU in 2010 on 11 outlets, and nearly 52 million watched George W. Bush's post-9/11 first SOTU in 2002 on eight outlets. Adding to the con column, Trump did not beat the 45.8 million who tuned in for Bill Clinton's first SOTU on ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN in 1994.





Which means Trump's initial SOTU, the third longest in history, is now also the least watched address in nearly a quarter of a century.