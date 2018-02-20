FAST, HARD & WIDE...LIKE DONALD ON A BIG MAC:





He's moving fast. The indictment is a sneak peek at the level of sweep and color we can expect in a final report, and is a mammoth accomplishment just nine months after Mueller was appointed. A source familiar with the investigation told me it won't take years, like Ken Starr's probe of Bill Clinton.





He's using the full reach of federal power, including the intelligence agencies, whose sources and methods were reflected in the indictment. CNN contributor Garrett Graff, who wrote a bookabout Mueller as FBI director, told me: "[T]he main (and ongoing) surprise is the strength and breadth of this investigation."





He's signaling quantity: MSNBC contributor Matt Miller, a former Justice Department spokesman, told me: "Friday'sindictment established the legal architecture for possible future charges. Once you've established there was a conspiracy, you can charge anyone who was aware of the conspiracy and took an overt action to further it." Miller also expects tax charges.