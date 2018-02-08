February 8, 2018
"FAKE NEWS!"
Confronted on CNN, Holocaust-denying GOP House candidate calls Shoah 'poppycock' (ERIC CORTELLESSA, 2/08/18, Times of Israel)
An outspoken Holocaust denier and anti-Semite poised to become the Republican nominee for a US House seat reiterated his vitriolic views on Thursday, when he was confronted by on CNN.In a six-minute segment with Alisyn Camerota during the news network's morning program, Arthur Jones, a former chair of the American Nazi Party, dismissed the Holocaust as "poppycock" and a "scam," blamed the pro-Israel lobby for miring America in endless Middle East wars, and said the Jews controlled the nation's government, its economy and the media.
MAGA, baby.
