EXCEPT IT DOES NOTHING TO GROWN WEALTH:

A nonpartisan expert who independently reviewed the Medicare Extra plan said it could provide Democrats with a middle way to achieve their longstanding goal of coverage for all.





"It's an attempt to capture the enthusiasm for a single-payer system among the Democratic base, but trying to create a more politically and fiscally realistic roadmap," said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.





To be sure, taxes would rise and the federal government would take on a larger role.





"It is in some ways 'repeal and replace,' but from the left rather than the right," Levitt added.





Medicare Extra envisions a complex transition that would take the better part of a decade. Among its major elements: