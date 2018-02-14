February 14, 2018
EXACTLY THE SORT OF STAFF YOU'D EXPECT:
Third White House official resigns after being told he wouldn't qualify for full clearance (ANDREW RESTUCCIA 02/14/2018, Politico)
George David Banks, who had served since February 2017 as special assistant to the president for international energy and environmental policy, told POLITICO that he was informed by the White House counsel's office Tuesday that his application for a permanent clearance would not be granted over his past marijuana use.Like an estimated three dozen others in the White House, Banks had been working on an interim security clearance while the administration determined the status of his full clearance.
