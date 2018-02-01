February 1, 2018
ENGAGED? THAT MARRIAGE WAS CONSUMATED:
Twitter Has Doubled The Number Of People It Says Interacted With Kremlin-Linked Trolls (Alex Kantrowitz, 1/31/18, BuzzFeed News)
Twitter on Wednesday said it notified 1.4 million people in the US that they engaged with Kremlin-linked troll accounts during the 2016 US election. That's more than double the 677,775 people Twitter initially said it would notify earlier this month. [...]Twitter said the people it notified had either retweeted, quoted, replied to, mentioned, or liked the Internet Research Agency's content.
