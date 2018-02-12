February 12, 2018
ENDING THE SIEGE OF MECCA:
Giving up control of Brussels mosque, Saudi Arabia sends a signal (Alissa de Carbonnel, Stephen Kalin, 2/12/18, Reuters)
Saudi Arabia has agreed to give up control of Belgium's largest mosque in a sign that it is trying to shed its reputation as a global exporter of an ultra-conservative brand of Islam.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2018 3:03 AM
