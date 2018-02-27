DONALD WHO?:





Adm. Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, told a Senate panel Tuesday that the Trump administration is not doing enough to counter Russia's attempts to meddle in future U.S. elections through the use of cyberattacks.





"Clearly, what we've done hasn't been enough," Rogers bluntly declared during a Senate armed services committee hearing.





In particular, Rogers said the administration's decision to not immediately implement congressionally mandated sanctions against Russia sends a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Kremlin can continue to wage cyber warfare against the U.S. and other countries.





"Not just the sanctions but more broadly, my concern is, I believe that President Putin has clearly come to the conclusion there's little price to pay here, and that therefore I can continue this activity," Rogers told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).