DONALD WHO?:

A "skinny" version of immigration reform with language that's scaled back from President Trump's preferred bill is emerging as the only measure that could possibly win enough votes to pass the Senate, which was still struggling on Tuesday to find a consensus.





Republicans and Democrats said Tuesday that a plan that pairs legal protection for so-called "Dreamers" with significant border security funding might have the momentum to win 60 votes in the Senate.





Such a bill would exclude reforms sought by Trump to end chain migration and the visa lottery system, issues that have divided the two parties and have made it impossible to find agreement.