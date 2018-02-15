DISPROPORTION IS THE POINT:

In unusually strong language, committee Chairman Charles Grassley said he was "irritated" by a letter Sessions sent on Wednesday condemning the legislation, which Grassley has championed and which has received wide bipartisan support.





Grassley's comments came as the committee was preparing to edit and approve a sentencing reform bill that aims to lessen prison sentences for nonviolent drug offenders and would give federal judges more discretion over sentencing. [...]





As a senator and now attorney general, Sessions' criminal justice policy views have often been out of step with many of his fellow conservatives, and the American mainstream more broadly.





He is a champion of mandatory minimum sentences that many say disproportionately affect minority communities and wrongfully incarcerate low-level offenders for lengthy sentences.