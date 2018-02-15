February 15, 2018
DISPROPORTION IS THE POINT:
Republican lawmaker clashes with Sessions over sentencing reform bill (Sarah N. Lynch, 2/15/18, Reuters)
In unusually strong language, committee Chairman Charles Grassley said he was "irritated" by a letter Sessions sent on Wednesday condemning the legislation, which Grassley has championed and which has received wide bipartisan support.Grassley's comments came as the committee was preparing to edit and approve a sentencing reform bill that aims to lessen prison sentences for nonviolent drug offenders and would give federal judges more discretion over sentencing. [...]As a senator and now attorney general, Sessions' criminal justice policy views have often been out of step with many of his fellow conservatives, and the American mainstream more broadly.He is a champion of mandatory minimum sentences that many say disproportionately affect minority communities and wrongfully incarcerate low-level offenders for lengthy sentences.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 15, 2018 1:27 PM